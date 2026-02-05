Tragedy in Elad: Yitzhak Hamadi, of blessed memory, an 18-year-old yeshiva student, was killed last night (Thursday) in a head-on car accident on Route 4711 at the entrance to Elad.

Hamdi was pulled from his vehicle in critical condition and unconscious. Despite prolonged resuscitation efforts on the way to the hospital, the doctors were forced to pronounce him dead.

The second vehicle was carrying a family, all of whom were injured: a 25-year-old man was seriously hurt with injuries to his abdomen and limbs, and a 25-year-old woman was moderately injured. With them were their two children-a 3-year-old boy who sustained a head injury and is in moderate condition, and a one-year-old girl in light condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams who arrived at the scene around 1:33 a.m. described "two crushed vehicles" and had to extricate the injured from the wreckage. The victims were evacuated to Beilinson and Sheba medical centers.

The religious community in Elad expressed their condolences, saying they "share in the grief of community members Chaim and Shirly Hamadi over the untimely passing of their son, Yitzhak, of blessed memory, a student at the Reshit Chochma Yeshiva. May you be comforted from heaven and may know no further sorrow."

The Israel Police have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.