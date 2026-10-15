At least three Hezbollah drones and intelligence-gathering aircraft were launched into the security zone in southern Lebanon over the past two weeks to collect information on IDF operations in the area.

However, according to a report by Galei Zahal (Army Radio), the Israeli Air Force attempted to intercept all three aircraft but succeeded in shooting down only one.

According to the report, since late September, the Israeli Air Force has detected a series of aircraft launched by Hezbollah into the airspace above the security zone. Most were drones and reconnaissance aircraft intended to monitor Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon.

Over the past two weeks, at least five incidents occurred in which suspicious aerial targets were detected, prompting the Air Force to launch interceptors. In three cases, the targets were confirmed to be Hezbollah aircraft. In another incident, an IDF aircraft was mistakenly identified as suspicious, while in the fifth case, the target's identity could not be conclusively determined.

However, even when Hezbollah aircraft were identified, interception attempts were not always successful. Of the three reconnaissance aircraft launched by the terrorist organization, two evaded interception, while only one was successfully shot down.

The report noted that in all five cases, the IDF announced that interceptors had been launched toward "suspicious targets," partly because the interceptions were clearly visible in the skies over northern Israel.

Nevertheless, in none of the incidents did the IDF subsequently issue an official update confirming that the targets were Hezbollah aircraft, even after three of them had been identified as such.

The latest incidents follow two additional events that occurred in late July along Israel's eastern border with Jordan, during which the Israeli Air Force intercepted three unmanned aerial vehicles.

In those cases as well, the IDF reported the interceptions but did not disclose where the drones had been launched from.

According to Galei Zahal, nearly three months later, the IDF continues to refuse requests for information about the drones' point of origin, citing "information security" concerns.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit responded: "The Air Force's detection and defense systems operate at a high level of sensitivity in order to provide effective protection for Israeli civilians against a variety of different threats. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit operates in accordance with the findings to provide information to the public."