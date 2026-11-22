A bold move has stirred controversy in Lebanon. As Hezbollah continues to portray Israel as an enemy, a meeting between a senior Israeli officer and Lebanese children has sparked a political uproar in the country.

Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, known on social media as "Captain Ella", revealed today (Sunday) that she had visited a school in the Christian village of Debel in southern Lebanon, met with students and heard about their desire to live in peace.

The visit, reported by Kan News, took place about 20 days ago and was revealed in a post Waweya published to mark Lebanon's Independence Day. But not everyone welcomed the photographs and her remarks. Hezbollah reacted angrily, and the Christian village began facing accusations of collaborating with Israel.

At the center of the controversy is the school's principal, who, according to sources in the Lebanese Education Ministry, did not report the Israeli officer's visit to the authorities. Hezbollah MP Ihab Hamadeh, who also serves on the parliamentary education committee, criticized the incident in an interview with Al-Manar TV.

Hamadeh claimed, "This is a violation of rights and an act of hostility toward the children, particularly on Independence Day," adding that Lebanon's education minister was following the matter and was expected to issue an official statement.

Hamadeh did not limit his criticism to the visit itself. He also questioned the principal's conduct, sarcastically suggesting that she might view the Israeli Education Ministry as the authority to which she should report.

Waweya, by contrast, chose to present the visit from an entirely different perspective. In her post, she described meeting the children of southern Lebanon and the impression the area's villages had left on her.

She wrote, "During my most recent visit to southern Lebanon, I was amazed by the beauty of the country and the villages that have paid a heavy price because a terrorist organization exploited them."

"But the greater surprise came when I met the children of the south in their schools. I saw how strong and full of hope they are, and heard from them about the dream of a generation that wants nothing more than to live in peace."

She went on to deliver a direct message about Lebanon's future, emphasizing the need for genuine independence and the country's ability to make its own decisions on war and peace.

She wrote, "Independence is not just a flag. Independence is the ability of people to live in freedom, dignity, and security, with the decision on war and peace resting solely with the Lebanese state."