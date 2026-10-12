Three foreign nationals are expected to be deported from Israel within 24 hours after being caught filming IDF soldiers at a security checkpoint in Hevron (Hebron). Police said one of the women heads an anti-Israel organization that promotes the BDS movement.

The incident occurred Sunday evening at the Shoter Checkpoint, which connects the Jewish community in Hevron with the Palestinian section of the city.

According to police, the three arrived from the Palestinian side and filmed soldiers guarding the checkpoint. An IDF soldier detained them, and they were transferred to the Hevron police station for questioning.

A search uncovered additional photographs of IDF soldiers taken at the checkpoint during previous shifts.

Police said intelligence information indicated that one of the women is the president of Agir pour la Palestin, an organization associated with anti-Israel activity and the BDS movement. Authorities described her as a prominent, extreme anti-Israel activist.

The three were questioned overnight and taken into custody before being transferred to the Population and Immigration Authority for hearings ahead of their deportation.

Following the hearings, authorities decided to deport all three within 24 hours. They were transferred to a holding facility pending their removal, and representatives of the relevant consulate were notified.

The Judea and Samaria District Police said they would continue working with security agencies and immigration authorities to prevent incidents of friction and violence that could lead to public disorder.