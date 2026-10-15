The B'Tsalmo organization appealed on Thursday to businessman Assaf Rappaport, co-founder of cybersecurity company Wiz, following reports that he is in advanced talks to acquire the franchise to operate McDonald's in Israel, urging him to open branches in Judea and Samaria as well.

The organization congratulated Rappaport on the possibility of securing the franchise and called on him to change the chain's policy toward residents of Judea and Samaria. “Congratulations - announce the opening of a McDonald's branch in Judea and Samaria," the organization said, emphasizing that it expects Rappaport, whom it described as an enthusiastic Zionist, not to boycott Israeli citizens living in the region.

B'Tsalmo noted that under the previous franchise holder, Omri Padan, the chain refrained from opening branches in Judea and Samaria, a policy that sparked protests and criticism over the years.

The appeal follows a report by Calcalist that Rappaport and his three partners in founding Wiz - Yinon Costica, Ami Luttwak and Roy Reznik - are in advanced talks with McDonald's Corporation to acquire the franchise to operate the chain in Israel.

According to the report, the group is in the final stages of negotiations and has emerged as the leading candidate to secure the franchise, although no deal has yet been signed.

In 2024, McDonald's Corporation acquired the chain's Israeli operations from Padan, who had held the franchise for more than three decades. Since then, the chain has been operated directly by the global company.

If the deal with Wiz's founders is completed, it would mark another significant move by the group into a new business sector, following Google's $32 billion acquisition of the cybersecurity company.

B'Tsalmo hopes the change in ownership will also lead to a change in McDonald's policy on its presence in Israel, allowing branches to open in Judea and Samaria for the first time.