The IDF struck in the Khan Younis area in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, eliminating Saqr Nabil Musa Qaisi, a Nukhba terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization.

The terrorist infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre.

Alongside his activities within the Hamas terrorist organization, the terrorist served as the director of the Turkish organization Deniz Feneri, which presents itself as a humanitarian aid organization but in practice maintains ties with senior figures in the Hamas terrorist organization’s leadership and with elements within the Turkish leadership.

Saqr Qaisi IDF Spokesperson

As part of his role in the organization, the terrorist worked to regularly employ numerous terrorists and provide financial support to Hamas terrorists. The organization and its senior figures present their activities as humanitarian efforts, but in practice promote fundraising to support the Hamas terrorist organization.

"This constitutes the cynical exploitation of the humanitarian sphere to support terrorist activity, while advancing the activities of the Hamas terrorist organization under a humanitarian guise," the IDF clarified.

Recently, and throughout the war, the terrorist advanced terrorist activities against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and worked to restore the organization’s capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorist was eliminated in order to remove the threat he posed.