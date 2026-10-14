Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday visited Lebanon, accompanied by Northern Command Commander Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, 91st Division Commander Brig. Gen. Yuval Gez, and additional commanders.

The Defense Minister toured the first line of villages, received a comprehensive briefing from commanders on Operation Silver Plow, aimed at destroying terrorist infrastructure in the area, and praised IDF commanders and soldiers for their determined operations against Hezbollah terrorists.

"I came here today to strengthen the IDF commanders and soldiers, both active-duty and reservists, who are operating with dedication and courage within the security zones in Lebanon and Syria to protect the residents of the Galilee and Golan against threats from jihadist forces," Katz began.

"As the Prime Minister and I have made clear: We will not withdraw from the security zones.

"If Hezbollah joins Iran in attacking Israel, it will suffer a severe blow and lose additional territory in southern Lebanon, in the Nabatieh and Litani areas, which will become part of Israel's permanent security zone. The IDF is prepared to carry out the ground maneuver."

He added, "The entire Shiite population up to the Awali and Zahrani lines will be evacuated northward to enable powerful strikes against terrorist infrastructure in the area and push the drone threat away from northern Israeli communities."

"Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood will also be evacuated, and its terrorist infrastructure will be struck. More than one million Shiites will be displaced in Lebanon."

Concluding his statement, Katz recalled that late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah "destroyed the Shiite community in Lebanon before he was eliminated, and [current Hezbollah leader] Naim Qassem could destroy it completely before he, too, is eliminated and sent to meet Nasrallah and his successor in the depths of hell."