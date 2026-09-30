תיעוד ממצלמות הגוף: לוחמי גולני בפעילות במרחב נהר הליטאני

The Israel Defense Forces (Wednesday) published this morning footage from body cameras of Golani Brigade soldiers, as they complete seven months of operations in southern Lebanon and head for a refresher training period.

The main fighting, under Division 36, focused on the Beaufort Ridge area. In the recent period, the forces completed a targeted operation in the Litani River area, during which they worked to destroy terror infrastructure.

According to the IDF, during the seven months of activity, Golani soldiers destroyed more than 900 assets used by Hezbollah. In addition, weapons depots were located, including RPG rockets, explosives, explosive drones, and Kalashnikov rifles.

At the conclusion ceremony, the Golani Brigade commander, Lieutenant Colonel Ayoub Kayuf, referred to the long months of fighting and the price the brigade paid.

“In these months, we operated with a Golani spirit. In Golani, we always win; we never leave without carrying out our mission, we never break, we uphold the valor and heritage of the fallen and remain human even in the face of the enemy. This is how we fought, and this is how we will fight going forward."

“The fighting in these months has a heavy price that we paid, but there is also a return. Look around you: communities that continue living and celebrating holidays, businesses that are open, and kindergartens that keep their routine. For this we fought, and we are still fighting."

Combat conclusion ceremony Photo: IDF Spokesperson