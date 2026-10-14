More than 1,000 prospective olim (immigrants to Israel - ed.) registered for a series of Nefesh B’Nefesh (NBN) events held across the United States this week, as the organization brought comprehensive aliyah (immigration to Israel -ed.) guidance and direct access to Israeli communities to cities across the country.

Much of the week’s programming was held in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and Jewish National Fund-USA.

The week began with a Nefesh B’Nefesh "Aliyah in One" event in Great Neck, held alongside a Community & Education Fair, organized by Ofek Israeli in partnership with Nefesh B’Nefesh, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the World Zionist Organization. The combined events welcomed close to 300 participants, providing attendees with additional resources related to Israeli communities, education and the aliyah process. The week also consisted of NBN on Tour events in Philadelphia, Silver Spring, Houston, Dallas and Boston, including a dedicated visit to Brandeis University together with the Israel Student Authority.

The weeklong programming drew a combined 1,021 registrations across North America. The events focused in part on communities showing growing interest in aliyah, including Texas, where Nefesh B’Nefesh hosted events in Houston and Dallas, with nearly 250 participants registered.

"Interest in aliyah continues to come from an increasingly wide range of communities across North America," said Naftali Derovan, Head of the Aliyah Guidance Division, Nefesh B’Nefesh. "These events give prospective olim the opportunity not only to receive practical assistance, but also to speak directly with people who have already built their lives in communities across Israel. Those personal conversations can provide invaluable clarity and perspective as individuals and families begin to envision their own future in Israel."

One of the central features of this year’s programming was a dedicated community pavilion, bringing olim currently living across Israel to meet directly with prospective immigrants and share their firsthand experiences.

Community representatives included official municipal delegates from Jerusalem, Haifa and Beit Shemesh, alongside olim and local residents from Ashkelon, Karmiel, Pardes Hanna-Karkur, Carmei Gat, Beit Shemesh, Harish, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Carmei HaNadiv invited by Nefesh B’Nefesh to share personal perspectives and help prospective olim better understand the range of communities and opportunities available throughout Israel.

At the events, prospective olim had the opportunity to speak one-on-one with Nefesh B’Nefesh aliyah advisors and experts in government advocacy, community resources, employment, Hebrew learning and professional integration. Participants were also able to meet representatives from The Jewish Agency for Israel, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Ministry of Education, the Israel Student Authority, Naale and Israeli municipalities. The International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP) was also represented at events in New York, Houston and Dallas, offering specialized services for medical professionals considering aliyah.

Nefesh B’Nefesh’s programming will continue across North America through November and December, connecting prospective olim with the information and personal support needed to navigate the aliyah process and make informed decisions about their future in Israel.