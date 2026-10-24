A full 9,200 lone soldiers serving in the IDF attended the annual Yom Siddurim (Errands Day) on Thursday at EXPO Tel Aviv, where essential government, military and civilian services were brought together under one roof.

The event was organized by the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program, in partnership with the Mofet Unit of the IDF Manpower Directorate, and the Association for Israel’s Soldiers, as part of the IDF’s annual Lone Soldier Appreciation Week.

Each year, more than 7,000 lone soldiers from Israel and around the world are required to serve in the IDF, including over 3,700 new immigrant soldiers who have made aliyah (immigrated to Israel) from countries across the globe and more than 4,000 native-born Israelis who serve without the support of immediate family.

"Errands Day is another example of our ongoing commitment to supporting IDF soldiers, particularly lone soldiers, who face unique challenges alongside their military service," said Brig. Gen. (Res.) Liron Donel, CEO of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) in Israel. "The deep connection between FIDF donors in the United States and the State of Israel enables us to provide year-round support to active-duty soldiers and reservists, wounded IDF veterans, bereaved families, and lone soldiers, offering them comprehensive assistance and support tailored to their needs."

This year, thousands of lone soldier olim (immigrants to Israel), alongside Israeli lone soldiers from across the country, attended Yom Siddurim, where they were able to complete bureaucratic processes, access government and IDF services, receive professional guidance and take care of everyday needs that can be particularly difficult to manage during military service.

"The young men and women who make aliyah and are required to serve in the IDF demonstrate a remarkable commitment to the State of Israel and to the future of the Jewish people," said Shraga Weissmann, Director of the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program. "Their contributions deserve more than our admiration, it carries with it a responsibility to ensure they have the support they need throughout their time in uniform. Yom Siddurim is an incredibly meaningful way we can help lone soldiers manage their day-to-day needs and remind them that they are supported every step of the way."

In total, over 70 government ministries, public agencies, organizations and service providers took part in the event, offering assistance with driver’s license conversions, biometric IDs and passports, National Insurance, housing, employment, academic degree recognition, banking, legal guidance, military benefits, and aliyah services. Soldiers also got the opportunity to learn about the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program’s resilience programming and emotional support resources, offering comprehensive mental health support to lone soldiers, reservists, and soldiers returning to civilian life.

Among the most utilized services at this year’s event were those provided by the Ministry of Transportation, which operated an entire area dedicated to foreign driver’s license conversions. The area included vision exams, driving tests and photo stations, with dozens of volunteer driving instructors and certified examiners helping hundreds of lone soldiers receive Israeli licenses on-site. Throughout the day, hundreds of exams were administered, and new drivers licenses were issued.

The Population and Immigration Authority also operated 20 service stations at the event, issuing biometric ID cards and passports on-site. The Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, National Insurance Institute, foreign embassies, and multiple organizations provided services ranging from legal guidance and degree recognition to housing, employment, and bureaucratic assistance.

"Alongside the extensive support we provide to lone soldiers throughout the year, Errands Day allows us to bring together, in one place, a meaningful range of services, rights and resources that help ease the challenges of daily life alongside their military service," said Lt. Col. (Res.) Merav Ben-David, Vice President of the Fund of The Association for Israel’s Soldiers. "We are deeply grateful to the donors who chose to support this important cause, and to all of our partners who enable us to continue supporting lone soldiers, honoring their contribution, and ensuring that they know there is always someone standing by their side."

Beyond government and administrative services, the event also addressed many of the everyday needs that can become particularly challenging during military service. Volunteer seamstresses provided uniform repairs and tailoring, the Technology and Logistics Corps distributed and replaced uniforms, IDF Lone Soldier Center representatives provided assistance with salaries, military housing, rights and benefits and recently discharged soldiers received guidance.

The breadth of services offered reflects the wider year-round mission of the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program, which provides guidance and support to Lone Soldiers before, during, and following their mandatory military service.