The Houthi rebels in Yemen are working to develop medium-range ballistic missiles using components imported from China and with Iranian assistance, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday morning, citing a new report by the Conflict Armament Research organization.

According to the report, the Houthis are purchasing components from a Chinese supplier to manufacture a locally-produced version of Iran's Kheibar Shekan guided missile.

The planned missile is expected to have a range of approximately 2,000 kilometers, allowing it to strike targets throughout Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The report's findings are based on information collected in July by Yemeni government authorities, after they intercepted two shipments containing equipment intended for missile production.

Among the components seized are structural components for rockets, rocket engines, and dual-use items which can be used for military and civilian purposes, the report added.

At the same time, there is no comfirmation that the Houthis have succeeded in developing such a missile or using it. In addition, it is not clear that the Chinese government is directly involved in the missile production or controls the final destination of its shipmemts.