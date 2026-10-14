US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday dismissed claims by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it controls the Strait of Hormuz, announcing that American forces had helped Persian Gulf partners transport more than 19 million barrels of crude oil through the strategic waterway the previous day.

The statement followed threats from the commander of the IRGC Navy, who asserted that Iranian forces controlled the strait and warned that approaching American warships would be sunk.

CENTCOM responded in a social media post challenging the Iranian commander's assertions.

"CLAIM: The navy commander for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed today that the Strait of Hormuz is under IRGC control and any approaching U.S. Navy warships would be 'sunk,'" CENTCOM wrote.

"FACT: IRGC's navy commander has no navy. American forces and regional partners clearly control the Strait of Hormuz. Just yesterday U.S. forces assisted Gulf partners in shipping more than 19 million barrels of crude oil through the strait," the command added.

The exchange comes as the US military continues enforcing its naval blockade against Iran, which was resumed on July 14 and applies to vessels entering or departing Iranian ports.

On Saturday, CENTCOM announced that American forces had disabled a commercial cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman after its crew allegedly disregarded repeated warnings and attempted to breach the blockade.

According to the military, a US fighter jet fired a precision-guided munition at the stern of the Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica, also known as the “Arika Sun", disabling its propulsion system without injuring anyone aboard.

The large commercial vessel had previously departed an Iranian port and was attempting to navigate regional waters when it was intercepted.

CENTCOM reported that American forces have disabled four commercial vessels and turned back 135 ships during three months of blockade enforcement.

The command also said US forces had destroyed 10 tankers associated with the IRGC's multibillion-dollar shadow shipping network during the same period.