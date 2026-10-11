US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday that its forces disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman, after the ship’s crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to run the ongoing naval blockade against Iran .

According to CENTCOM, a US military fighter jet struck the stern of Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica (also known as the “Arika Sun") with a precision munition, fully disabling the ship’s propulsion without harming the crew. The large cargo vessel was attempting to transit regional waters after having previously departed an Iranian port.

CENTCOM forces resumed America’s blockade against all ships entering or departing Iranian ports on July 14. The statement noted that four commercial vessels have been disabled and 135 ships have been turned around during three months of strict enforcement. Additionally, US forces have destroyed 10 tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' multibillion-dollar shadow network over the same period.

“All mariners are advised to heed blockade warnings from CENTCOM forces. Crews should also continue to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches," said CENTCOM.