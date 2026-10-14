שר הביטחון מזהיר מפני השפעה איראנית צילום: נטע דבח

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Tuesday evening that Iran and its proxies are attempting to carry out terrorist attacks intended to influence the outcome of Israel's upcoming elections.

Speaking at a ceremony inaugurating the Irgun Museum and the Altalena cannon, Katz said, "We are detecting attempts by our enemies, led by Iran and its proxies, to carry out terrorist attacks that would influence the results of the elections in Israel."

The Defense Minister called for national unity in the face of security threats, even during the election campaign, stressing that political disagreements must not undermine Israel's ability to confront its enemies.

"In the face of these attempts, we must present a united front and send a clear message that political disagreements will not undermine our collective resolve against our enemies," he said.

Katz emphasized that Israel's defense establishment would act solely according to security considerations, without being influenced by other factors.

"Together with the IDF and the security forces, we will act to defend the country at all times and wherever necessary. Decisions will be made according to security needs, without regard to any other considerations."

Concluding his remarks, Katz issued a warning to Israel's enemies.

"Let our enemies know: Anyone who attacks us, before or after the elections, and anyone who harms IDF soldiers or Israeli civilians will be dealt a crushing blow and will pay the heaviest price."