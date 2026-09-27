Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the IDF to impose a general closure on Judea and Samaria beginning Sunday and lasting through the end of Sukkot (the Feast of Tabernacles) in accordance with the military's recommendation.

Under the directive, throughout the course of the holiday Palestinian Authority (PA) workers will not be permitted to enter Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

However, workers designated as essential will be allowed to enter industrial zones in Judea and Samaria, subject to security guidelines set by the IDF's Central Command.

It was also decided that no exceptional entry permits will be approved during the closure, apart from those stemming from commitments made by the State to the Supreme Court.

Imposing a closure ahead of the holiday is not an unusual measure and in recent years is standard during holiday periods.

The practical impact of this closure is also expected to be limited, since PA Arabs were largely barred from entering Israel for employment after the October 7 massacre.

Consequently, the main effect of the closure will be on PA Arabs employed in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.