Rabbi Younes Lazar Hamami, one of the leaders of Iran’s Jewish community, addressed the security situation facing Jewish communities in Iran on Tuesday, expressing a surprising view of the local authorities.

He claimed that, unlike many Jewish communities around the world that require heightened security, synagogues and Jewish institutions in Iran do not need security systems or special guards, as the local police provide protection for all citizens.

During an interview with Iranian media, Hamami sharply criticized Israel, referring to it as the “Zionist regime."

He accused Israel of using allegations of antisemitism to target its opponents and silence criticism of the country.

To support his claims, he pointed to protests by Jews in countries such as the US and Britain against Israeli policies, arguing that these demonstrations prove that many Jews oppose the actions of the Israeli government.