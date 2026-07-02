Leaders of the three Jewish communities in Azerbaijan have appealed to members of the Knesset, urging them not to support parliamentary initiatives related to recognizing the Armenian genocide. The appeal comes following the Israeli government's decision to officially recognize the Armenian genocide.

The letter was signed by Milikh Yevdayev, chairman of the Mountain Jewish community in Baku, Alexander Sharovsky, chairman of the Ashkenazi community, and Rabbi Zamir Isayev, chairman of the Sephardic community.

The signatories argued that complex historical issues should be examined by scholars and historians rather than resolved through political decisions.

In their letter, they warned that such a move could undermine trust between Israel and Azerbaijan, particularly at a time when international efforts are underway to advance a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Rabbi Isayev told JNews, "Historical issues should not become political decisions. Such rulings turn disputes of the past into tools in the political arena instead of leaving them to professional academic research."

The criticism was echoed by Prof. Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security. Speaking to Kol Barama Radio, he described the move as "a childish and petty mistake" and warned that it could damage Israel's strategic relationship with Azerbaijan.

According to Inbar, if Israel seeks to respond to Turkey, it should do so "quietly and wisely," rather than through declarative steps that could alienate allies. He added that foreign policy should be based on strategic and security interests rather than "historical revenge."

The criticism from the Jewish communities and researchers follows an official condemnation issued by the Azerbaijani authorities, who warned that the move could harm relations with Israel and called on Jerusalem to reconsider the decision.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also expressed reservations about turning the issue of the Armenian genocide into a political tool in the international arena.