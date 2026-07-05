The policies of Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich in Judea and Samaria continue to draw attention and concern in the Palestinian Arab media.

The Arab newspaper Al-Quds, one of the most widely circulated newspapers in Judea and Samaria, republished an opinion column by Nehemia Strassler that originally appeared in Haaretz, examining the implications of Smotrich's policies in the region.

The article argues that a series of measures advanced by Smotrich since assuming responsibility for the Civil Administration within the Defense Ministry-including expanding communities, approving new localities, establishing outposts, paving roads and investing in infrastructure-has fundamentally altered the reality on the ground and made the future implementation of the two-state solution increasingly difficult.

According to Strassler, concerns over a possible change in government have prompted Smotrich to accelerate construction and development plans in an effort to create "facts on the ground" that would be difficult to reverse. The column claims these measures are intended to create Israeli territorial continuity throughout Judea and Samaria while preventing Palestinian territorial continuity.

The article further states that during Smotrich's tenure, "160 outposts and farms have been established, and 103 new settlements have been approved. Billions have been invested in strengthening the settlements, building barriers, purchasing military vehicles and paving roads-all with the goal of permanently eliminating the idea of the 'two-state solution.'"

The column adds that "according to the plan, the location of the new communities will sever the northern region of Samaria from the south, preventing territorial continuity and making the establishment of a Palestinian state impossible. Part of the plan includes restoring the communities evacuated in northern Samaria, such as Homesh and Sa-Nur. The remainder of the plan was carried out quietly, away from public attention."

The article also addresses the "100 Points" initiative of the Homeward Forum, claiming that the establishment of additional outposts in Area A could, according to the author, lead to the collapse of the Oslo Accords and "a Gog and Magog war against the entire Muslim world. In his messianic vision, this would provide an opportunity to expel all Palestinians and annex the entire West Bank to Israel."

The article concludes: "It is difficult to admit, but Smotrich is considered a success story when it comes to the grand settlement project: the annexation of the West Bank. But his success is a disaster for us: the end of the Third House."