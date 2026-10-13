העימות בין דנון לשליחת האו"ם

A heated confrontation erupted at the United Nations between Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon and Vanessa Frazier, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Children in Armed Conflict, during a committee discussion of a report documenting violations in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Danon sharply criticized the report, accusing Frazier of bias against Israel and of ignoring Hamas's actions against children.

"Special Representative Vanessa Frazier has repeatedly demonstrated a blatant disregard for the truth," Danon declared.

"Look at the report before us today, Mr. Chairman. The report cites over 12,000 violations in the Israel-Palestine conflict."

"But Hamas, the terrorist organization that uses children as human shields, recruits child soldiers, the organization that turns schools into military bases, is not mentioned in this report."

Danon argued that the omission was particularly serious given the evidence of Hamas's exploitation of children in the Gaza Strip.

"Ms. Fraser, we have seen the videos from Gaza. We know the facts. Every day, Hamas exploits children in Gaza to carry weapons. But you stay silent."

Frazier rejected the criticism and placed responsibility on Israel, claiming that Israeli authorities were preventing UN monitors from entering the Gaza Strip to verify reported violations.

She called on Danon to work with the Israeli government to allow the monitors to enter Gaza, arguing that countries that deny access to observers cannot criticize reports for lacking documentation.

Danon responded by questioning Frazier's fulfillment of her responsibilities as the UN official tasked with protecting children affected by armed conflict.

"As long as you refuse to properly fulfill your mandate and be a real advocate for children in armed conflict, the findings in your report are meaningless," he concluded.