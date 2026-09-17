Danon at UN: Turkey ‘following Iranian playbook’ in Syria

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Thursday criticized Turkey’s growing military presence in Syria, warning that Israel would not allow Syrian territory to become a platform from which it could be threatened.

Speaking during a UN Security Council discussion on Syria, Danon presented a map comparing Israel’s security buffer zone with the territory in which Turkey maintains a presence.

According to Danon, Israel’s security buffer zone accounts for approximately 0.1% of Syrian territory, while Turkey’s presence extends across roughly 5% of the country - an area 50 times larger.

“Turkey is following the Iranian proxy playbook," Danon told the Security Council. “It is deepening its military foothold in Syria, establishing bases and expanding its influence."

“If Syrian sovereignty truly matters to the international community, it cannot apply one standard to Israel and another to Turkey," he added.

Danon also addressed Turkey’s intention to take control of the Abu al-Duhur Airbase, saying Israel had previously conveyed a clear message to Syria that Turkish control of the facility represented a red line.

“We asked Syria to prevent Turkey from taking control of the Abu al-Duhur Airbase. That was our red line," Danon said.

“When Syria ignored that message, we sent it in another way. Israel will not allow Syrian territory to become a base from which it can be threatened."

Danon also directly addressed Syria’s ambassador to the United Nations, accusing the international community of applying a double standard to Israeli and Turkish military activity in Syria.

“When Israel acts in its own defense, this Council is quick to condemn. But when Turkey expands its military presence inside Syria, you remain silent," he said.

“Your outrage is selective, and your silence exposes the double standard."