The UN adopted a resolution calling for the full implementation of the 2001 Durban Declaration, with 95 countries voting in favor, 5 against, and 37 abstaining.

During the debate, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, condemned the attempt to grant further legitimacy to the Durban Conference, 25 years after it took place.

Danon recalled that images of Hitler were circulated during the conference, Zionism was equated with racism, and Jewish participants were physically assaulted.

He also noted that during this year’s gathering, Iran’s representative described Zionism as a “doctrine of supremacy."

“The Durban Conference was supposed to combat racism, but instead became a platform for antisemitism and hatred of Israel. Twenty-five years later, the United Nations continues to celebrate this disgrace and attempts to rewrite history," said Danon.

“Israel will not support a resolution that legitimizes antisemitism under the guise of fighting racism. Durban’s legacy deserves no further recognition, no further celebration, and no further legitimacy. It is time to remove this stain from the United Nations once and for all," he added.