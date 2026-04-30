תקיפה הנזירה בירושלים דוברות המשטרה

Police released footage this evening (Thursday) from a serious assault that took place this week in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The video shows a man following a nun, forcefully throwing her to the ground, and kicking her while she lay on the pavement.

According to police, the attack was carried out by a man who identified the woman as a Christian and decided to assault her because of her religious identity. A passerby who witnessed the incident confronted the attacker and managed to drive him away before he fled the scene.

As a result of the violent assault, the nun suffered a head injury and bleeding that required medical treatment. The victim is a student at École Biblique et Archéologique Française de Jérusalem, the French school of biblical studies and archaeology located in the city.

Approximately two hours after receiving the report, officers from the David Precinct of the Israel Police in the Jerusalem District located and arrested a suspect.

The suspect, a 36-year-old Jewish resident of Jerusalem, was taken in for questioning. The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court later extended his detention to allow investigators to continue the inquiry.