תיעוד התקיפה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Officers from the Shalem Police Station in Jerusalem District arrested two minors from the Old City on suspicion of involvement in a racially motivated assault on a Jewish civilian near Damascus Gate.

According to police, the attack took place on the night of July 15 and was recorded with the intention of distributing the footage on social media.

The police investigation, assisted by observers from the Mabat Jerusalem surveillance center, found that one of the suspects approached the victim without any prior provocation and spat at him. The second suspect allegedly recorded the assault using his mobile phone.

After receiving the report, officers from the Shalem Police Station launched a search for the suspects and arrested them a short time later. During a search, police seized one suspect's mobile phone, on which they said they found a video documenting the assault.

The Israel Police stated that they view all acts of violence and hatred motivated by racism or nationalism with the utmost seriousness. They added that they will continue to act decisively to bring those involved to justice.