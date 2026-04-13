Old City Walls illuminated for Holocaust Memorial Day GPO

The Jerusalem Municipality marked the start of Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday evening with a special visual tribute at central sites in the city.

At nightfall, the municipality projected images of a yellow star and memorial candles on the walls of the Old City and the Chords Bridge at the entrance to the city, along with the words "Remember" and "We will never forget" in Hebrew.

The municipality noted that approximately 6,900 Holocaust survivors reside in Jerusalem.

Moshe Lion, the mayor of Jerusalem, addressed the gesture, saying: “Jerusalem bows its head and unites in remembrance of the six million victims of the Holocaust, and embraces with love the thousands of Holocaust survivors living in its midst. The city stands by them every day, in the spirit of Jerusalem’s mutual responsibility, and works to ensure their well-being, both physically and mentally. This is both our duty and our privilege. We will remember forever and never forget."