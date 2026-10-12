Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up performance in Chicago was interrupted over the weekend when a woman in the audience stood up and confronted the Jewish-American comedian with accusations concerning Israel and American involvement in the war in Gaza.

Seinfeld responded with a brief remark, and shortly afterward, the woman was escorted out of the venue by security personnel.

"74,000 Palestinians have been killed with our taxpayer money," the woman shouted during the performance, accusing Seinfeld of making jokes while Palestinians were being killed.

"You are genocide apologists," she declared.

Seinfeld responded: "I'm going to find out how much your ticket was. I'm sending it to Israel."

The woman continued shouting accusations at the comedian, calling him a racist and accusing Israel of genocide.

"74,000 Palestinians have been killed by the racist state of Israel," she shouted.

She also accused Seinfeld of supporting the deaths of Palestinian children, declaring, "You support genocide, Jerry? Shame on you. Shame on you."

The confrontation ended when security personnel escorted the woman from the venue. Seinfeld subsequently resumed his performance.

This was not the first time a Seinfeld performance had been interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters over the war in Gaza.

In June 2024, a group of protesters disrupted one of his performances, chanting, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

On that occasion, Seinfeld also chose to respond to the protesters with humor.

"Oh, you're back. The protesters are back! I missed you," he told them.

He later added: "I think you need to go back and tell whoever is running your organization, 'We just gave more money to a Jew.' That cannot be a good plan for you. You've got to come up with a better plan."