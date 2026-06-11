Jewish-American comedian Jerry Seinfeld had a quick response on Wednesday for a troll who tried to challenge his known support of Israel.

A streamer known as FinesseFave approached the comedian, best known for the sitcom bearing his name, outside Madison Square Garden in New York, after the Knicks' 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in game four of the NBA Finals.

While streaming live, the troll put a microphone in front of Seinfeld and asked: "Can we get a 'free Palestine?'"

The comedian reacted by laughing and, without missing a beat, responded: "It doesn't exist," before walking away.

This is not the first time Seinfeld was harassed in public for his outspoken support of the Jewish state, nor is it the first time he shot back with a simple, yet witty and unapologetic response.

Last year, when an individual who asked for a selfie made a victory sign and called, 'Free Palestine, the comedian responded: "I don't care about Palestine."