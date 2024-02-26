Since October 7th, the streets of Manhattan have become a site for demonstrators to attack actors who support Israel.

At the end of 2023, Jerry Seinfeld visited Israel and met with the hostages’ families.

Shortly after the massacre, Seinfeld wrote, "I lived and worked on a kibbutz in Israel when I was 16, and since then I have loved our Jewish homeland."

He added, "My heart is broken by these attacks and atrocities, but we are a very strong nation, both in our hearts and minds. We believe in justice, freedom and equality."

"We survive and thrive, no matter what. I will always stand by Israel and the Jewish people," Seinfeld wrote.