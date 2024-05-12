Dozens of students staged a walkout of their commencement ceremony today (Sunday) to protest the invitation to the legendary Jewish comedian Jerry Seinfeld to speak at the ceremony and to receive an honorary degree.

The walkout was staged to protest Seinfeld's support for Israel following the Hamas massacre of October 7. The students got up and walked out when he was called to the stage and carried a Palestinian flag.

During the walkout, other students shouted "Jerry! Jerry!” in support of the comedian.

When the cheers died down, boos and shouts of "Free Palestine” were heard.

Seinfeld did not address Israel, the war with Hamas, or the October 7 massacre at all during his speech. Instead, he spoke to the graduates about the importance of hard work and doing what they love.

Seinfeld came to Israel in December for a solidarity visit following the massacre. During his visit, he met with families of the hostages kidnapped on October 7 and held captive in Gaza by Hamas.

According to those present, Seinfeld and his family were very moved by the hostages' stories, and it was evident that they were deeply affected by the experiences they heard from the family members and the released hostages