Residents of the community of Itamar in Samaria are expressing outrage over the IDF's decision to allow Palestinian Arabs to harvest olives Monday morning near the community's security fences.

Residents who spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News said the harvest is taking place in a security-sensitive area, near the route used by the terrorists who infiltrated the community and massacred five members of the Fogel family in 2011.

According to the residents, they woke up Monday morning to discover that the military had blocked the community's southern exit while allowing Palestinian Arab olive harvesters to enter areas adjacent to the security fence.

Residents who attempted to reach the area to protest the decision were reportedly stopped by security forces and prevented from leaving through the southern gate.

The residents said that the presence of Palestinian Arabs so close to the community's security fences raises serious security concerns.

"We woke up to a reality in which Palestinians are near the fences and can observe the homes and access roads leading into the community. It is inconceivable that after everything we have been through, such proximity to Itamar's security perimeter is being permitted," they said.

"It is unacceptable that residents are even being denied the right to protest. Instead of allowing us to express our opposition to this damage to our sense of security, they are blocking us at the community gate.

"We demand that the brigade commander stop the olive harvest and prevent anyone from approaching Itamar's security perimeter. The safety of the residents must be the top priority," they concluded.