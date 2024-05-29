Two Israelis were seriously wounded in a ramming attack on Wednesday in the Shechem (Nablus) area on Route 5077 near the Jewish town of Itamar. The perpetrator fled the scene.

Following the attack, the terrorist made a U-turn and escaped back to Shechem. IDF soldiers are searching for the terrorist.

Rescue teams from Rescuers Without Borders and IDF medical teams tended to the wounded and evacuated them to a hospital.

United Hatzalah EMTs Itiel and Ayala Levi stated: "We were told at the scene that two pedestrians were hit and as a result, they were critically and seriously wounded. We tended to one of the victims whose condition at the moment is critical. An additional victim was evacuated by helicopter and we were told that his condition was severe."

More details to follow.