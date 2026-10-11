A candidate named Hitler Mussolini Simeón Flores has won a mayoral election in Peru by just 25 votes. He is not the first person with a name associated with Nazi Germany to win elected office in recent years. Residents of Queropalca, a town in Peru's central Huánuco region, elected Hitler Mussolini as their new mayor in a democratic vote.

Flores received 229 votes, narrowly defeating his rival, a candidate representing the right-wing Popular Renewal party, who received 204 votes. The 45-year-old businessman works in the freight transportation industry. Fewer than 700 people voted in the election, with the remaining votes distributed among other candidates, each of whom received only a small percentage of the total.

Despite the unusual name, Flores is not the first politician in Peru to achieve electoral success while bearing a name associated with the Nazi dictator. In 2018, a man named Hitler Gasclin Alba Sánchez was elected mayor of Yungar. In 2021, physician Hitler Saavedra Casternoque won a seat in Peru's parliament as a member of the centrist Somos Perú party. Another man, Adolf Hitler Uunona, made international headlines after winning a local election in Namibia in 2020.