The body of Israeli hiker Oren Zamir, 26, was found Monday in Peru, after several days of intensive searching by local police.

Zamir was hiking the Huayhuash trail in Huaraz about a month ago, when contact with him was lost.

Peruvian media have now reported that his body was found at the foot of a cliff he apparently fell from while climbing a mountain.

According to the reports, Zamir was trekking in the Andes of the Ancash when he disappeared 28 days ago.

Members of Peru's National Police found Zamir's body and communicated the find to the Prosecutor's Office.