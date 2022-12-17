חילוץ המטיילים הישראלים מפרו פספורטכארד מגנוס

Hundreds of tourists, including Israelis, are stranded in Machu Picchu, Peru, after violent protests erupted in the country on Thursday, after an attempted coup.



The Israeli Foreign Ministry suggested travelers not go near areas where protests and confrontations are taking place. The Foreign Ministry also stated that anyone who needs help from the Israeli embassy is receiving it. "The Foreign Ministry is monitoring the Israeli tourists that are known to us, especially those who are in problematic areas," the ministry wrote in a notice.

The Israeli travel insurance company Passportcard is preparing together with the Israeli rescue company Magnus for the emergency evacuation of Israelis who are in the area of the town of Aguas Calientes, near Machu Picchu. The insurance company says that even tourists who are not insured by it will be evacuated. It also stated that it has already contacted all of the Israelis and that the evacuation mission has begun.





Passportcard and Magnus stated that "Over the past week the political destabilization in the area has increased, which has brought to violent riots and roadblocks in central cities, roads, and even airports, a state of emergency has been declared in the country." The companies added that "With no expected date for the end of the crisis, the command center built several different rescue plans to evacuate the tourists to a safe place in the safest way possible. The plan will be examined according to the situation."

The Mayor of Machu Picchu told the press that he estimates that some 300 local and foreign tourists are trapped in the city right now with no ability to leave. He stated that he asked the government to evacuate them in helicopters after the train company stopped its service to and from the city.

Until now the protests, which are a result of accusations against former President Pedro Castillo of attempting a coup last week, claimed the lives of tens of individuals.