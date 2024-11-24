A South Korean resident was intercepted at Jorge Chavez Airport in Lima, Peru, caught attempting to smuggle over 300 tarantulas onto a flight while they were tied to his body. Airport security noticed a suspicious bulge around the smuggler's abdomen, leading to his arrest.

The suspect was en route to South Korea via France, intending to sell the spiders on the black market. The spiders were found packed in small plastic bags attached to his body with belts.

Upon arrest, authorities discovered 320 tarantulas, including 35 giant tarantulas the size of a human hand. Additionally, the suspect had on his person 110 centipedes and bullet ants, considered one of the world's most venomous insects. It is believed the wildlife was taken from Madre de Dios in the Peruvian Amazon.

Walter Silva of the Peruvian Forest and Wildlife Service stated this incident is part of an extensive illegal smuggling trade valued at millions annually. He noted that smuggling attempts surge during the holidays due to high demand for rare animals among collectors.