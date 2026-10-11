Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced that it will unveil POINT@AIR, a new tactical radar system mounted on an aerostat, at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C., this week.

The new system is designed to provide long-range radar detection and continuous surveillance from an elevated platform, allowing military forces to identify potential threats at greater distances and overcome limitations caused by terrain and other ground-level obstructions.

According to IAI, POINT@AIR combines advanced radar technology with a compact, highly mobile aerostat platform that can be rapidly relocated according to operational requirements.

The system is designed to operate continuously without relying on permanent infrastructure, enabling military forces to establish surveillance capabilities in areas where fixed installations may be impractical.

POINT@AIR can detect and track multiple aerial, maritime, and ground targets simultaneously, while supporting several operational missions and prioritizing threats according to mission requirements.

The system can also connect to command-and-control networks, contributing to a comprehensive operational picture for forces in the field.

Guy Bar Lev, President and CEO of IAI, emphasized the importance of advanced surveillance capabilities in modern warfare.

"Seeing the battlespace is the starting point for every effective defense. The more persistent and comprehensive that view becomes, the better equipped forces are to understand what is unfolding, anticipate threats and act with confidence," Bar Lev said.

"IAI is increasingly developing the next-generation capabilities that expand the boundaries of situational awareness and provide our customers with greater visibility, flexibility and time to respond."

Dror Bar, CEO of ELTA Systems and Executive Vice President at IAI, said the new system represents a significant development in the use of aerostat-mounted radar technology.

"POINT@AIR reflects a fundamental shift in how persistent surveillance can be delivered - bringing sophisticated radar capabilities to an elevated platform that is smaller, more mobile and adaptable to the mission," Bar said.

"Our goal was not simply to reduce the size of an existing solution, but to rethink what an aerostat-based radar could achieve."

"By combining advanced AESA technology, long-range detection and 360-degree coverage in a compact configuration, POINT@AIR gives operators the ability to establish persistent awareness where fixed infrastructure may not be practical."

The new system is based on IAI's proven ELM-2083 radar family and incorporates advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology.

The radar uses electronic scanning in both azimuth and elevation, combined with mechanical rotation, to provide full 360-degree coverage.

IAI says the combination of long-range detection, continuous elevated surveillance, and rapid mobility is intended to give military forces greater flexibility in monitoring threats and responding to changing battlefield conditions.