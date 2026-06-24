Former Israeli Minister and UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan notified the Board of Directors of Israel Aerospace Industries on Wednesday of his immediate resignation as a member.

In a conversation with his fellow board members, Erdan explained that he is currently in a process of "significant decision making," and that most of his attention is directed to those matters at the moment.

Political insiders assess that the move indicates Erdan's official return to public life ahead of the upcoming elections.

Erdan's resignation follows recent statements in the media regarding a possible return to politics. In an interview with Avri Gilad and Yair Cherki, Erdan clarified that he would set clear conditions to join a future coalition.

"I already had a lot of government portfolios," Erdan said, "Even if I form a party, I don't care what portfolio I get in the next government. I will not join any government that is not Zionist, broad, and that is not based on burden sharing, be it by the haredi public or the Arab public."

Along with his demand for a broad government and equal conscription, Erdan also stressed his position on the political compass and prevented his inclusion in the center bloc: "I am not a centrist, I am a clear right-winger," he declared.