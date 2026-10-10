שלוש שנים, שמחת תורה בשדרות צילום: אברהם משה אלקסלסי

Photographer Avraham Moshe Elkeslasi, a student at the Sderot Yeshiva, shared an emotional video on social media showing two Simchat Torah celebrations at the yeshiva, three years apart.

The first footage was filmed on the night following Simchat Torah in 2023, just hours after the October 7 massacre. The second shows this year's Simchat Torah celebrations, attended by a large crowd.

In the first recording, filmed three years ago, yeshiva students and rabbis can be seen singing emotional songs inside the study hall. Meanwhile, at the entrance to the hall, one of the students stands guard with a firearm.

The moving singing alongside the armed student illustrates the circumstances under which the gathering took place, just hours after the massacre.

The video then transitions to this year's Simchat Torah celebrations. This time, the yeshiva grounds are filled with a large crowd celebrating and dancing together.

The festivities were also attended by Sderot's mayor, as well as the yeshiva's dean, Rabbi David Fendel.