Hakafot at the scene of the 7/10 Nova attack

The "SimchaTorah at Nova" event took place Saturday night at the site of the Nova music festival near Re'im.

Footage from the site shows participants singing and dancing together to "Hoshi'a Et Amecha" (Save Your People), in an emotional Simchat Torah celebration at the very place where hundreds of young men and women were murdered.

Ahead of the hakafot, the Yesh Tikva Forum, which organized the event, issued a statement clarifying that the program would proceed as planned and inviting the public to attend.

"The hakafot this evening will take place as scheduled," the organizers stated. "We regret that some chose to stage provocations against bereaved families on the eve of Simchat Torah and overturn the table holding the Torah scroll, precisely at the place where their sons were murdered alongside hundreds of other young men and women, because they were Jewish."

Alongside their criticism, the organizers emphasized the message they sought to convey during the holiday celebration: "We continue with faith and unity, for the victory of the people of Israel. The public is invited to attend."