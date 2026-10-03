הרב תמיר גרנות עם גדי איזנקוט: "ההקפה הבאה מוקדשת לעילוי נשמת הבנים שלנו"

Yashar! chairman Gadi Eisenkot and candidate Matan Kahana on Saturday night attended "Second Hakafot" celebrations following the conclusion of the Simchat Torah holiday at the Orot Shaul hesder yeshiva.

Also in attendance was Rabbi Tamir Granot, who dedicated a hakafa to the memory of his son and Eisenkot's son, both of whom fell during the war.

Gal Eisenkot, 25, served in the 699th Battalion and fell in battle in northern Gaza in December 2023.

Amitai Granot, 24, served as a squad commander in the 75th Brigade of the Sa’ar Migolan Division. He was killed by an anti-tank missile launched at his outpost on the Lebanon Border on October 15, 2023.