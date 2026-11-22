Argentina's Chief Rabbi and rabbi of the AMIA community, Rabbi Eliahu Hamra, has submitted a formal appeal to President Javier Milei and senior officials in Buenos Aires, asking that the scheduled election be postponed until after the Jewish High Holiday season.

The issue stems from the Hebrew calendar: October 24, 2027, falls on the second festival day of Simchat Torah in the Diaspora. In practical terms, thousands of observant Jewish citizens in Argentina will be unable to exercise their democratic right to vote if the date remains unchanged.

In the document submitted to the authorities, Rabbi Hamra stressed that moving the election forward to the preceding Sunday, October 17, 2027, would not resolve the issue, as that date falls during Sukkot, when restrictions under Jewish law would also prevent observant Jews from voting. The request is therefore specifically to postpone the election to a later date.

The appeal was addressed to a wide range of senior national officials, including Vice President and Senate President Victoria Villarruel, Chamber of Deputies President Martín Alexis Menem, Supreme Court President Horacio Daniel Rosatti, federal electoral judge María Romilda Servini and National Electoral Chamber President Alberto Ricardo Dalla Via.

To support its request, Argentina's Chief Rabbinate cited three key articles of the national constitution-Articles 14, 16 and 37-which enshrine freedom of religion, equality before the law and the right to political participation, alongside international human rights treaties to which Argentina is a signatory.

The document clarified that the request was not for a special concession to a particular community, but for an arrangement allowing all citizens to vote without having to choose between their religious beliefs and their civic duty.

The appeal also included historical examples showing that changing election dates in Argentina is not unprecedented: the 1989 presidential election was held on May 14, and the 2003 election took place on April 27. In 2009, legislative elections were brought forward through special legislation, while in 2021, legislative elections were postponed to November 14 under Law 27,631 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabbi Hamra cited the 2021 precedent as evidence that the National Congress has full authority to pass specific legislation changing election day. The authorities in Buenos Aires have yet to issue an official response to the request.