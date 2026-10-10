Israeli President Isaac Herzog sent a letter to flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar expressing the deep gratitude of the State of Israel for his exceptional courage and determination in steering the flydubai aircraft to safety and averting catastrophe for the passengers on board the flight on September 30, 2026.

In his letter, President Herzog wished Captain Machchhar a full and speedy recovery and invited him to visit Jerusalem once he has regained his strength. Captain Machchhar received the President's letter while recoring in hospital.

During a ceremony earlier this week to recognize the heroism of six Israeli citizens on board the flight and award them with the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism, President Herzog announced his intention to present Captain Machchhar with the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism once he recovers from his injuries.

"Your ability to find the strength to rise above the pain, to combat the immediate threat to your life, and to operate sound judgment demonstrates the strength of your character and the great valor you possess," Herzog wrote in his letter.

Drawing on the ties between Israel and India, he added, "Your heroics place you in the distinguished ranks of Indian troops, who risked their lives over 100 years ago to liberate cities in the Holy Land, forever becoming a part of Israel’s history. You too, Captain Machchhar, will henceforth be a treasured part of our people’s history, further amplifying the warmth and connection between the Republic of India and the State of Israel."

"As you slowly begin your journey towards healing, I know that you are in the very best hands of our dear friends and partners in the United Arab Emirates. We all share heartfelt prayers for your full and speedy recovery, and I look forward, once you have regained strength, to welcoming you to Jerusalem and expressing the appreciation and the love of our grateful nation," Herzog concluded.