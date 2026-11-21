US security authorities have issued a warning to airlines and airports nationwide following calls by individuals affiliated with the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization for attacks inspired by the attempted hijacking of a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv in September, CNN reported.

According to the report, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) sent a joint bulletin on Thursday to airlines, air cargo operators and airports, warning of messages recently circulated by Al-Qaeda operatives and supporters.

The bulletin, obtained by CNN, said individuals affiliated with the terrorist organization had praised the attempted hijacking and called for similar attacks against American, Israeli and Jewish targets. Some messages also presented the attempted attack as an example of how civil aviation security systems could be bypassed.

US security authorities are concerned that these calls could encourage operatives affiliated with terrorist organizations to exploit access to aircraft and aviation facilities to carry out attacks.

The warning refers to the September 30 incident aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Now, nearly two months after the attempted attack, the incident has emerged as a focus of incitement by individuals affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

According to the US security bulletin, the messages reflect the organization's continuing efforts to encourage attacks on civil aviation by exploiting access to sensitive facilities and circumventing security procedures.

Security officials noted that although public calls by terrorist organizations do not usually lead directly to attacks, operatives influenced by them may prepare to carry out an attack quickly and sometimes without advance warning.

The bulletin asked airlines and airports to heighten vigilance for suspicious behavior, including attempts to circumvent security procedures and unusual requests for information about flight operations and security measures. It also called for vigilance over the unexplained disappearance of equipment used by aviation workers, including access badges, radios and uniforms.

The warning was issued ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, one of the busiest periods at airports. According to estimates by the American Automobile Association (AAA), about six million passengers are expected to take domestic flights in the country between November 24 and 30.