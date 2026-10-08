A man in his 80s died after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing during a trip to Madrid, Spain. His body was brought to Israel on Thursday for burial.

The international unit of ZAKA 360 received a report of the incident Thursday morning. Following the report, the organization’s representatives coordinated with officials in Israel and Spain to arrange the prompt transfer of the deceased to Israel. According to the organization, efforts continued throughout the previous 24 hours to ensure that the man could be brought home for burial. His body arrived in Israel later that day.

An ambulance transported the deceased for funeral and burial arrangements, which were expected to take place Thursday evening at the Southern Cemetery in Ashkelon. The organization said its commander, Aryeh Amit, had worked to bring the man back to Israel for burial from the moment the report of his death was received.