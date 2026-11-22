An Israeli citizen died following a cardiac event during a ski vacation at the Val Thorens resort in France. His family contacted ZAKA's international unit for assistance in bringing his body to Israel for burial.

Following the family's request, members of the unit began securing the necessary permits and coordinating procedures with the French authorities, while supporting the family and keeping them informed of progress.

Chaim Weingarten, ZAKA's deputy director of operations, said, "From the moment we received the family's request, we began working with the Foreign Ministry and ZAKA personnel in France to coordinate with all relevant parties, with the aim of arranging for the deceased to be brought to Israel for burial as soon as possible".

He added, "We are supporting the family during this difficult time and using every means at our disposal to advance the necessary procedures, while preserving the dignity of the deceased and exercising the utmost sensitivity. We will continue our efforts until the transfer of the deceased to Israel is complete".