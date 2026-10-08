התפרעויות במחאת החרדים: עימותים ופגיעה בכלי רכב

Police Commissioner Daniel Levy on Thursday ordered commanders to take decisive action against disturbances during haredi protests over IDF enlistment and the arrest of draft evaders, following riots and road blockages across Israel.

The protests escalated into confrontations in several locations, with demonstrators blocking roads, disrupting traffic and, according to police, damaging vehicles. The main protest sites are the entrance to Jerusalem near the Chords Bridge and Route 4 near Bnei Brak.

“Protesting is a right; violating public order is not," Levy said, instructing officers to prevent road blockages and disruption to daily life. Police said demonstrations that turn into disturbances will be dispersed and that officers will arrest those who violate public order.

On Route 4 near the Coca-Cola Junction in Bnei Brak, protesters continued blocking the road and shouting “Nazis" at police officers clearing the route. A police officer declared the demonstration illegal, but protesters remained at the scene despite attempts at dialogue.

Route 4 is closed in both directions between the Aluf Sadeh and Em HaMoshavot interchanges, with traffic officers directing drivers to alternative routes.

In Jerusalem, hundreds of protesters blocked the entrance to the city near the Chords Bridge, while dozens more gathered on Bar-Ilan Street and disrupted traffic.

Police remain at the protest sites as they work to clear the roads and restore public order. Drivers are advised to avoid the affected areas and use alternative routes.