The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court has convicted MK Ofer Cassif of aggravated assault on a police officer over an incident that occurred approximately four years ago during a demonstration in the southern Hebron Hills.

The indictment stated: "The defendant began driving slowly forward while Officer Y.A. was still standing in the direction of his travel and the defendant could see him, until the vehicle struck Officer Y.A.'s left leg and came to a stop. The defendant did so with the intention of obstructing Officer Y.A. in the performance of his duties and forcing him to move out of the way."

"In response to being struck, Officer Y.A. hit the hood of the vehicle with both hands and approached the driver's door, shouting at the defendant not to drive into him or move so close to him. The defendant opened the car door while shouting at Officer Y.A., 'You piece of shit, I didn't touch you.'

"The defendant stood up, with the car door separating him from Officer Y.A. The officer told the defendant that this was the last time he would come so close to him and waved his finger toward the defendant until the finger lightly touched the defendant's face.

"In response, the defendant raised his right hand and struck the left side of Officer Y.A.'s head forcefully with an open palm.

"Through the aforementioned actions, the defendant assaulted a police officer in connection with the performance of his duties, with the intention of obstructing him in the performance of those duties or preventing or interfering with their execution," the indictment stated.

Cassif denied the allegations against him, arguing that his parliamentary immunity supposedly entitled him to travel freely in his vehicle. He claimed that the vehicle's contact with the officer was accidental and that he struck the officer's head in "self-defense" after the officer allegedly attacked him.

The court rejected the defense's arguments, ruling that the security forces had acted lawfully and within their authority, based on security and safety considerations, to prevent danger to human life and unauthorized entry into Area A.

"The defendant's immunity as a member of Knesset was fully respected by allowing him to move freely on foot within the demonstration area, but it does not grant him the right to endanger people or obstruct police officers by driving a vehicle," the court ruled.

The court further determined that "it was proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant struck the officer with his vehicle knowingly and with the intention of obstructing him, and that his violent response (the blow to the officer's head) does not fall under the self-defense exception, since it was a clearly disproportionate response to incidental contact caused by the defendant's own body movement."

In addition, the court rejected Cassif's claim of selective enforcement, citing the clear disparity in the evidence and the absence of any misconduct by the prosecution.

Otzma Yehudit chairman and Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the conviction, saying: "Ofer Cassif, who, thanks to the Supreme Court, can continue running for the Knesset instead of being sent packing to Syria, was convicted this morning of assaulting a police officer - four years after the incident.

"It took the judicial system four years to bring this case to a conviction. That says everything about a judicial system that protects the Joint List and its members as much as it possibly can.

"Anyone who raises a hand against a police officer will face a determined and uncompromising police force, just as this officer demonstrated, regardless of who they are or what position they hold."

At the opening of the trial several months ago, the officer who was assaulted delivered a brief statement, saying that the footage of the assault was sufficient to secure a conviction.

"The video speaks for itself. Everything is quite clear to everyone - I was assaulted, run over, and humiliated as a police officer who served the people and the state."