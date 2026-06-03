ואטורי מחלק את הכיבוד מהכנס ערוץ 7

Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud) raised the ire of MK Ahmed Tibi following an unusual incident inside the Knesset building.

Vaturi walked into a conference titled "How Transfer is Executed," organized by MKs Ofer Cassif and Aida Touma Sliman, and took the refreshments that had been set out for the attendees.

Shortly after, Vaturi was caught on camera walking through the Knesset halls holding the platters he had taken from the event. He was filmed offering the food to visitors in the building, accompanied by MK Limor Son Har-Melech, who assisted him in handing it out.

The footage triggered a harsh backlash from MK Tibi, who wrote, "The Deputy Knesset Speaker is stealing refreshments from a conference on the occupation initiated by my colleagues Aida Touma Sliman and Ofer Cassif, aided and abetted by a Kahanist deputy speaker. Corruption at its finest."