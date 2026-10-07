Hezbollah received $200 million from Iran last month, earmarked to assist Lebanese displaced by the war with Israel, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the transfer.

According to the report, the money marks the first significant assistance provided by Hezbollah to supporters who were displaced during the conflict. The transfer was made despite increased US economic pressure on Iran and growing difficulties in moving funds to Hezbollah.

The sources said intermediaries who transferred the money charged Hezbollah a 20% fee because of the risks involved. One of the sources said the fee was four times higher than the usual rate.

A Hezbollah official told Reuters that funds had been secured and that a plan for distributing them would be announced in the coming days, but did not specify where the money originated.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran's permanent mission in Geneva, the US Treasury Department, and the Lebanese government did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

According to the sources, Hezbollah plans to provide an initial payment of $3,000 to each family, with priority given to residents whose villages were destroyed or cannot be accessed due to Israeli control. One source estimated that approximately 50,000 families fall into those categories.

Reuters noted that Iran has continued supporting Hezbollah financially despite years of US sanctions. According to the US Treasury Department, Iran transferred $1 billion to Hezbollah during the first 10 months of 2025.

Iran has not publicly acknowledged financing Hezbollah.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said last month that the organization would soon contribute to a project aimed at providing housing for thousands of people displaced by the war, using what he described as "available resources and donations."

The sources did not explain how the $200 million reached Lebanon. One said Hezbollah was finding it increasingly difficult to transfer money through financial companies that previously handled such transactions, adding that companies in Iraq and Dubai were no longer an option and that similar channels in Turkey were also facing pressure.

Despite the difficulties, the source said Hezbollah had continued paying its fighters and the families of members killed in combat.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said last month that reconstruction following the two wars since 2024 could cost more than $27 billion.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, more than 4,300 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2. The ministry's figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants. Hezbollah has not published figures for the number of its fighters killed.