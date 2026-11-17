Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar published an unusual special edition on Monday, calling for the repeal of a law used to prosecute homosexual relations in Lebanon. The newspaper marked the International Day for Tolerance with a front page featuring the symbols of rival political parties arranged in the colors of the LGBT Pride flag.

The edition represents a striking public intervention on a highly controversial issue in Lebanon and a particularly unusual front-page campaign for a major Arabic-language newspaper in the Arab world.

The front page features the headline "Article 534 Isn't Natural," referring to a provision of Lebanon's Penal Code that has been used to prosecute same-sex sexual relations. Beneath the headline, six vertical panels appear in the colors of the rainbow, each incorporating the emblem of a Lebanese political party.

The design brings together symbols associated with rival political movements, including the yellow emblem of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, despite their sharply differing political, religious, and social positions.

In an English-language statement accompanying the edition, the newspaper declared: "The only thing unnatural here is Article 534 of the Lebanese Penal Code that continues to be used to prosecute the Lebanese LGBT community under the premise of what is 'contrary to nature.'"

The newspaper added that it was turning rival political colors into a rainbow to challenge parliamentarians to repeal the 83-year-old provision.

An-Nahar, founded in Beirut in 1933 by Gebran Tueni, is one of Lebanon's longstanding Arabic-language newspapers. The publication, currently headed by editor-in-chief Nayla Tueni, describes its political orientation as liberal. It has played a prominent role in Lebanese political journalism for more than nine decades.

The special edition included an editorial challenging Article 534, an examination of attempts to repeal it, and a survey of Lebanese political parties regarding their positions on decriminalizing homosexuality.

Article 534, introduced in 1943, provides for imprisonment of up to one year for sexual intercourse deemed "contrary to nature." Although homosexuality is not explicitly mentioned in the legislation, its wording has been interpreted by authorities as applying to same-sex relations.

The newspaper noted that several Lebanese court rulings since 2007 have rejected the application of the provision to consensual same-sex relations between adults. Nevertheless, the law remains in force.

In its editorial, An-Nahar argued that the controversy extends beyond differing moral or social attitudes toward homosexuality, raising questions about individual privacy, the limits of state authority, and protection from violence and discrimination.

The publication cited accounts collected by rights organizations describing alleged blackmail, threats, and violence against LGBT individuals, as well as cases in which people were reportedly reluctant to approach authorities for fear of prosecution themselves.

The editorial emphasized that the newspaper was not seeking to impose particular social beliefs, but was instead challenging the state's authority to criminalize private conduct between consenting adults.

The special coverage also examined a legislative initiative launched on July 12, 2023, when nine Lebanese lawmakers submitted a proposal to repeal Article 534.

According to An-Nahar's investigation, the initiative has made no legislative progress in more than three years and has not even been referred to the relevant parliamentary committees.

Among its original supporters were lawmakers Paula Yacoubian, Nada Boustani, George Okais, Elias Hankach, and Adib Abdel Massih.

The proposal sought to eliminate criminal penalties associated with same-sex relations, rather than legalize same-sex marriage or establish legal recognition for homosexual couples.

However, the initiative faced significant opposition from religious and political figures. Abdel Massih withdrew his signature in August 2023, later explaining that he feared repeal could encourage broader social changes incompatible with Lebanon's conservative and religious character.

Other lawmakers introduced competing proposals seeking to strengthen restrictions, including legislation that would explicitly criminalize same-sex relations and increase prison sentences.

The newspaper also conducted a survey of Lebanese political parties, asking whether they support amending Article 534 and whether their parliamentary representatives would vote in favor of such a change.

According to the newspaper, many parties were reluctant to answer directly, with some referring the questions to individual lawmakers and others declining to identify their representatives.

The Christian Free Patriotic Movement expressed support for decriminalization, arguing that the term "contrary to nature" was legally ambiguous and subject to differing religious and cultural interpretations.

Party representative Joumana Sleilati said abolishing criminal penalties should not be confused with encouraging homosexuality. She also stated that the movement's lawmakers would support the change in parliament.

The Christian Lebanese Forces adopted a more qualified position. Lawmaker George Okais emphasized the party's alignment with Church teachings, while explaining that its previous support for repealing Article 534 was not intended to endorse homosexuality or change its traditional social positions.

The Christian Kataeb Party also opposed criminal prosecution for homosexuality, noting that decriminalization had appeared in its electoral platforms in both 2018 and 2022. Nevertheless, it distinguished that position from supporting same-sex marriage, adoption rights, or other legislative changes.

The Druze Progressive Socialist Party offered a general position balancing personal freedoms and human rights with religious and social values, without providing an unequivocal commitment to repeal.

By contrast, Hezbollah expressed strong opposition to homosexuality.

Hezbollah lawmaker Ihab Hamadeh cited Islamic religious teachings and the Quranic account of the people of Sodom and Gomorrah, arguing that homosexuality contradicts human nature and threatens society.

The newspaper also recalled statements by Hezbollah's former leader Hassan Nasrallah, who described homosexuality as a deviant culture and called for measures to combat it.

The Shia Amal Movement similarly expressed religious and social objections. Its representative, Sheikh Hassan Abdullah, described homosexuality as incompatible with traditional family structures, although he referred questions about repealing criminal penalties to religious authorities.

An-Nahar noted that in 2023, then-Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada, associated with Amal, had advanced proposed legislation intended to punish the promotion of homosexuality and gender transition.

The Sunni Future Movement declined to comment on the controversy, saying it was a matter for parliament and that the movement was no longer represented in the legislature following its withdrawal from electoral politics.