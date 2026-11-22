Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory and an end to Iranian interference in his country's affairs, describing both issues as major obstacles to Lebanon's sovereignty, Arab News reported.

Speaking in Dbayeh, north of Beirut, during celebrations marking the 83rd anniversary of Lebanon's independence from France, Aoun reaffirmed his government's commitment to disarming the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The president described Israel's military presence and Iran's involvement in Lebanese affairs as “two fundamental obstacles, inseparably linked" that prevent Lebanon from fully exercising its independence.

He stressed that there would be “no weapons outside the state that take orders from, or serve the interests of, foreign powers."

Lebanon became embroiled in renewed fighting following the outbreak of the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran in February. Hezbollah launched attacks against Israel, prompting an Israeli military offensive in southern Lebanon.

Under an agreement reached by Lebanon, Israel and the United States in Washington in June, Israeli forces are required to withdraw from Lebanon, while Hezbollah must surrender its weapons.

However, Hezbollah, which did not participate in the negotiations, has refused to disarm or engage in direct talks with Israel. The terrorist organization has also repeatedly violated the ceasefire, prompting continued Israeli strikes against its positions in southern Lebanon.

Addressing the country's economic difficulties, Aoun acknowledged the challenges facing Lebanese citizens, including restricted access to bank deposits, the struggle to rebuild homes and the departure of young people seeking opportunities abroad.

He argued that restoring public confidence would require both economic recovery and the restoration of state authority.

“We cannot celebrate independence as if our sovereignty is complete while parts of our territory remain under occupation, while not all our people have returned to their homes, and while the decision of war and peace does not rest exclusively with the state," Aoun declared.

The Lebanese president said his administration was pursuing a “national rescue plan" aimed at addressing the country's disputes with Israel and Iranian influence simultaneously.

Directing his demands toward Israel, Aoun stated, “Withdraw from every inch of Lebanese territory. Stop your attacks. And return our prisoners to their homes."

He also reiterated his position that armed organizations must no longer operate independently of the Lebanese government.

“The time for weapons outside the authority of the state is over," he said.

Despite Lebanon's participation in the June agreement, Aoun has repeatedly rejected the possibility of meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, maintaining that hostilities must end before direct political discussions can take place.